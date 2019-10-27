Fission Uranium (TSE:FCU) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.29

Fission Uranium Corp (TSE:FCU) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29, with a volume of 962138 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

Separately, Eight Capital increased their price target on Fission Uranium from C$2.00 to C$2.30 in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $145.88 million and a P/E ratio of -32.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.36 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 19.11 and a current ratio of 19.57.

In other Fission Uranium news, Senior Officer Devinder Randhawa purchased 219,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$65,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,871,608 shares in the company, valued at C$1,461,482.40. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 264,000 shares of company stock worth $81,350.

Fission Uranium Company Profile (TSE:FCU)

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium properties in Canada. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property that consists of 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

