Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on FIVN. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Five9 from an overweight rating to an equal rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Five9 from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Five9 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Five9 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Five9 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a neutral rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $59.92.

FIVN stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.28. The company had a trading volume of 237,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,736. The company has a current ratio of 6.41, a quick ratio of 6.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 368.53, a PEG ratio of 137.00 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.84. Five9 has a 1 year low of $34.66 and a 1 year high of $65.45.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $77.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.42 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a positive return on equity of 8.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Five9 will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 7,500 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total transaction of $435,225.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,633,154.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 2,024 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.93, for a total transaction of $115,226.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 395,456 shares in the company, valued at $22,513,310.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 263,334 shares of company stock worth $15,525,120. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FIVN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,653,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new position in Five9 in the second quarter valued at about $28,158,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Five9 by 435.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 438,698 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,501,000 after buying an additional 356,792 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Five9 by 50.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 667,412 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,231,000 after buying an additional 224,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tremblant Capital Group boosted its position in Five9 by 26.5% in the second quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 940,677 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,247,000 after buying an additional 197,062 shares in the last quarter.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

