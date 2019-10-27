Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $127,000 Stock Position in Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd (NYSE:JPC)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd (NYSE:JPC) by 24.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 275,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,730,000 after buying an additional 30,046 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $743,000. TCG Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCG Advisors LP now owns 186,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,838,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Alpine Group USVI LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000.

Get Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd alerts:

Shares of JPC opened at $10.02 on Friday. Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $10.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.81.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.061 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.31%.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd Profile

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd (NYSE:JPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.