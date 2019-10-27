Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Invests $140,000 in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust during the second quarter worth $499,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 12.0% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 5,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 27,793.1% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 8,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 8,060 shares during the period. Hamilton Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 7.1% during the second quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 61,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,435,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. raised its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 213.1% during the second quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 63,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,581,000 after purchasing an additional 43,000 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust stock opened at $87.47 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.19 and its 200-day moving average is $87.83. Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust has a 12-month low of $83.79 and a 12-month high of $90.53.

Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust Profile

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Japanese Yen and distributes Japanese Yen in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of Japanese Yen plus accrued interest, if any, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations.

