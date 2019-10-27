Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,557 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 957 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 212.3% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,698 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 11,352 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 31.3% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,264 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 6,260 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the second quarter worth $14,641,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 6.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 334,363 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $21,574,000 after purchasing an additional 18,841 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 22.5% in the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 8,512 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP David B. Berger sold 2,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $144,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,311 shares in the company, valued at $382,392. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian B. Hansen sold 5,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total transaction of $350,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,449.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 469,692 shares of company stock valued at $32,862,319 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

TNDM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $80.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.31.

TNDM opened at $63.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Tandem Diabetes Care Inc has a 52 week low of $26.40 and a 52 week high of $74.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -24.94 and a beta of 0.19.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.20. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 19.55% and a negative return on equity of 19.31%. The business had revenue of $93.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.95 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Tandem Diabetes Care’s quarterly revenue was up 173.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care Inc will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

