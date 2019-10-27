Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.32-0.36 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.0-6.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.52 billion.

Flex stock opened at $11.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.26. Flex has a 52 week low of $6.74 and a 52 week high of $12.54.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. Flex had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Flex will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on FLEX. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Flex from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flex from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Flex from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.19.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.

