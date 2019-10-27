Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Fly Leasing from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $27.50 in a report on Monday, October 21st. Compass Point set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Fly Leasing and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fly Leasing from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.13.

Shares of Fly Leasing stock traded down $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $21.11. The company had a trading volume of 184,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,716. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $661.15 million, a PE ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.83. Fly Leasing has a 52 week low of $10.42 and a 52 week high of $22.11.

Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $147.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.40 million. Fly Leasing had a net margin of 29.64% and a return on equity of 22.62%. The business’s revenue was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fly Leasing will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Fly Leasing by 563.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 72,105 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Fly Leasing by 24.0% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 75,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 14,588 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Fly Leasing by 65.1% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 469,605 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,175,000 after purchasing an additional 185,181 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in Fly Leasing by 17.4% during the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 55,151 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 8,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Fly Leasing by 74.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 254,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,435,000 after purchasing an additional 108,664 shares during the last quarter. 40.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fly Leasing Company Profile

Fly Leasing Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases and leases commercial aircraft under multi-year contracts to various airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, it had a portfolio of 101 aircraft, including 90 narrow-body passenger aircraft and 11 wide-body passenger aircraft, as well as 7 engines.

