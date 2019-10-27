FNY Investment Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EXAS. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of EXACT Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of EXACT Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of EXACT Sciences by 95.5% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of EXACT Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EXACT Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. 87.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EXAS. Oppenheimer began coverage on EXACT Sciences in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Benchmark raised EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, BidaskClub cut EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.92.

In related news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,744 shares of EXACT Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.93, for a total transaction of $205,669.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,844 shares in the company, valued at $5,052,592.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 9,845 shares of EXACT Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.60, for a total value of $1,039,632.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,012 shares in the company, valued at $4,330,867.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,116 shares of company stock worth $1,628,440 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ EXAS opened at $89.89 on Friday. EXACT Sciences Co. has a one year low of $53.06 and a one year high of $123.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.10 and a beta of 1.42.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The medical research company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $199.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.18 million. EXACT Sciences had a negative return on equity of 28.90% and a negative net margin of 35.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that EXACT Sciences Co. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

