FNY Investment Advisers LLC Purchases New Position in Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XRX. FMR LLC grew its position in Xerox by 358.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,250,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,979,000 after purchasing an additional 977,310 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Xerox by 100.6% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 130,187 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,610,000 after purchasing an additional 65,300 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in Xerox by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 47,186 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Xerox by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 45,936 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in Xerox by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 10,867 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the period. 84.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Xerox alerts:

In other news, EVP Herve Tessler sold 32,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total transaction of $1,005,284.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,520.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XRX stock opened at $30.51 on Friday. Xerox Corp has a 1 year low of $18.58 and a 1 year high of $36.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.77.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.06. Xerox had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Xerox Corp will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Xerox’s payout ratio is 28.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

Xerox Company Profile

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers intelligent workplace services, including managed print services; digitization services; and digital solutions, such as workflow automation, personalization and communication software, and content management.

Further Reading: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.