FNY Investment Advisers LLC Raises Stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst (NYSE:BTT)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst (NYSE:BTT) by 2,332.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,882 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,558 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst in the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst in the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,000. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst in the 2nd quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 12,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:BTT opened at $23.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.27. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst has a twelve month low of $19.93 and a twelve month high of $24.19.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.062 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst Company Profile

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

