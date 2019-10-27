FNY Investment Advisers LLC Takes $259,000 Position in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPWH)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPWH) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned 0.12% of Sportsman’s Warehouse at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,669,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,311,000 after purchasing an additional 457,306 shares in the last quarter. Scion Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Scion Asset Management LLC now owns 1,597,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,037,000 after purchasing an additional 346,892 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,769,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,469,000 after purchasing an additional 282,990 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 611,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 88,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiverton Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 87.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC now owns 101,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 47,313 shares in the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse stock opened at $6.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.44 and its 200 day moving average is $4.47. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc has a one year low of $3.41 and a one year high of $6.92. The firm has a market cap of $286.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.29.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 27.73% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $211.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.31 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPWH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price (up previously from $7.00) on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. DA Davidson set a $6.00 target price on Sportsman’s Warehouse and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.88.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Company Profile

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

