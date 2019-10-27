Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Rating Lowered to Hold at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have $11.00 price target on the auto manufacturer’s stock, down from their previous price target of $12.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Ford Motor from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. TheStreet cut Ford Motor from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $12.00 target price on Ford Motor and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a neutral rating and set a $10.50 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Ford Motor to an outperform rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.35.

Shares of F traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.72. 51,202,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,267,768. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.17. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $7.41 and a 12 month high of $10.56.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 1.01%. The firm had revenue of $33.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.88%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

In other Ford Motor news, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.54, for a total value of $170,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James D. Farley, Jr. sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.19, for a total value of $413,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 496,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,565,160.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,000 shares of company stock worth $767,550 in the last ninety days. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thomasville National Bank purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Cooper Financial Group purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Ford Motor by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 480,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,919,000 after purchasing an additional 26,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoertkorn Richard Charles grew its position in Ford Motor by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 177,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. 53.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

