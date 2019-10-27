Foresight Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Foresight Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,126 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FB. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 5,336.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,496,340 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,341,794,000 after buying an additional 22,082,561 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,051,341 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,764,908,000 after buying an additional 9,368,684 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in Facebook by 231.7% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 7,063,705 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,363,295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,934,406 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Facebook by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,662,410 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $29,270,846,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Facebook by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 180,682,575 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,871,738,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465,756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 5,501 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.84, for a total transaction of $1,082,816.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 125,600 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.78, for a total transaction of $23,208,368.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,287,038 shares of company stock valued at $789,982,943. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on FB. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $231.00 target price on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $230.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Facebook to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.11.

FB stock opened at $187.89 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.02 and a 52 week high of $208.66. The firm has a market cap of $531.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $184.38 and its 200 day moving average is $186.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.47.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The social networking company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.09. Facebook had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 20.09%. The company had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. Facebook’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

