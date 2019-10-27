Foresight Wealth Management LLC Has $371,000 Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Foresight Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Foresight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 4.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 77,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,223 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. First Quadrant L P CA raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 17.1% during the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 487 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 29.0% during the third quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Davis R M Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 5.5% during the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 14,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,079,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $2,055.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,002.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,885.89. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,606.27 and a 52-week high of $2,081.81.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $23.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $22.80 by $0.79. Booking had a net margin of 28.19% and a return on equity of 56.70%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $20.13 EPS. Booking’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 102.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,150.00 price objective (up previously from $2,050.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,175.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,300.00 price objective (up previously from $2,160.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,153.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,930.00 to $2,125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Booking currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,087.41.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

