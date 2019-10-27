FormulaFolio Investments LLC Invests $209,000 in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PEG. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 123.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 137.4% during the 2nd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 357.4% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

PEG opened at $62.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.75 and a 200 day moving average of $59.99. The company has a market cap of $31.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.30. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.22 and a 12 month high of $63.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 14.41%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total value of $94,297.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,673,041.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total transaction of $35,831.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,608 shares of company stock valued at $3,548,667. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PEG shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.16.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

