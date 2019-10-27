FormulaFolio Investments LLC Sells 432 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,740 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 432 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Xilinx during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in Xilinx by 114.2% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 257 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Xilinx in the second quarter worth about $33,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Xilinx by 168.0% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Xilinx by 181.3% in the second quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on XLNX shares. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Xilinx from $102.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Cascend Securities raised shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Xilinx to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of Xilinx from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (down from $140.00) on shares of Xilinx in a report on Monday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.26.

In other news, EVP Salil Raje sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.78, for a total value of $603,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,953,674.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Catia Hagopian sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,000,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,048 shares of company stock worth $2,934,041. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

XLNX opened at $94.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $97.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.98. The company has a quick ratio of 6.54, a current ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Xilinx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.91 and a twelve month high of $141.60.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The programmable devices maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $833.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $823.63 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 28.76% and a return on equity of 35.84%. Xilinx’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.53%.

Xilinx announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the programmable devices maker to buy up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

