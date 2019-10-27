Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Purchased by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in shares of Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 65,715 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $5,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fortinet by 2,117.4% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 510 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Amica Retiree Medical Trust purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Employers Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Fortinet by 207.2% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 943 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.48. 1,039,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,077,178. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.13. Fortinet Inc has a 1 year low of $64.41 and a 1 year high of $96.96.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $521.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.38 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Fortinet Inc will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.72, for a total transaction of $80,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 75,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,071,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.13, for a total transaction of $3,125,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,338,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,265,210.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,000 shares of company stock worth $3,856,560. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $100.00 target price on shares of Fortinet and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Sunday, August 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Fortinet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 target price (up from $97.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Fortinet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.90.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

Featured Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.