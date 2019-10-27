Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Fortinet from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird set a $100.00 target price on Fortinet and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 target price (up from $97.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Fortinet from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.90.

Shares of FTNT opened at $80.48 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.25 and a 200-day moving average of $81.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.22, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.07. Fortinet has a 52 week low of $64.41 and a 52 week high of $96.96.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $521.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.38 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 19.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fortinet will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 8,000 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total transaction of $650,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,523,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,517,793.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,000 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.72, for a total transaction of $80,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,071,193.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,000 shares of company stock worth $3,856,560. 17.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,339,730 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $332,640,000 after buying an additional 536,513 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,294,523 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $176,288,000 after buying an additional 434,502 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,844,397 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $141,703,000 after buying an additional 18,350 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,729,708 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $132,893,000 after buying an additional 117,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,280,262 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $98,363,000 after buying an additional 534,070 shares in the last quarter. 70.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

