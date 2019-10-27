Fortive (NYSE:FTV) PT Lowered to $82.00

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Barclays from $84.00 to $82.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.95% from the stock’s previous close.

FTV has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Fortive from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Fortive and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Fortive from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fortive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

NYSE:FTV opened at $68.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $23.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.21. Fortive has a 52 week low of $62.89 and a 52 week high of $89.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.26.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 37.57% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortive will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 34,446 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $2,435,332.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,415,060.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Fortive by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,346,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,356,000 after buying an additional 28,760 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fortive by 23,241.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,906,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $318,466,000 after buying an additional 3,889,862 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fortive by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,398,305 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,509,000 after buying an additional 171,237 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Fortive by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,232,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $181,961,000 after buying an additional 287,449 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Fortive by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,873,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,702,000 after buying an additional 305,037 shares during the period. 82.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

