Foster & Motley Inc. Boosts Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Foster & Motley Inc. grew its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CAT. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3,600.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. G&S Capital LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. 64.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.88.

In other Caterpillar news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 5,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.34, for a total transaction of $634,100.46. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 12,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,587,967.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CAT stock opened at $139.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.75 and a twelve month high of $144.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $127.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.91. The stock has a market cap of $75.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.52.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by ($0.16). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 42.51% and a net margin of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 36.72%.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

