Foster & Motley Inc. Makes New Investment in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Foster & Motley Inc. bought a new position in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 3,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SYY. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SYSCO by 1,804.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,587,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,956,000 after buying an additional 2,451,242 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SYSCO by 334.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,765,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,851,000 after buying an additional 1,359,384 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in SYSCO by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,130,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,201,542,000 after buying an additional 1,004,706 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in SYSCO by 1,060.1% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,086,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,861,000 after buying an additional 993,153 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its holdings in SYSCO by 1,011.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,029,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,779,000 after buying an additional 936,539 shares during the period. 78.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Hans-Joachim Koerber sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $733,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,878,161.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Brian R. Todd sold 14,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total value of $1,161,626.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,391,264.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,893 shares of company stock valued at $9,180,771 over the last ninety days. 5.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on SYY. Barclays lifted their target price on SYSCO from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SYSCO in a report on Monday, August 12th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on SYSCO to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on SYSCO from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on SYSCO from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.98.

SYY stock opened at $79.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.29. SYSCO Co. has a 1-year low of $59.44 and a 1-year high of $79.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. The firm has a market cap of $40.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.48.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. SYSCO had a return on equity of 76.80% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $15.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that SYSCO Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

