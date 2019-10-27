Foster & Motley Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,307 Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG)

Foster & Motley Inc. purchased a new stake in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 950.0% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 950.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Buckingham Research upped their target price on Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Hartford Financial Services Group to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hartford Financial Services Group from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded Hartford Financial Services Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.36.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Paiano sold 3,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.26, for a total transaction of $178,431.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,808.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Martha Gervasi sold 3,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.11, for a total value of $213,379.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,882 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,233.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,481 shares of company stock worth $4,200,698. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HIG stock opened at $56.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.23. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $40.54 and a fifty-two week high of $61.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.64.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.22. Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.71%.

About Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

Featured Article: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.