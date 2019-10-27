Foster & Motley Inc. Trims Position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR)

Foster & Motley Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR) by 18.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 245.2% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 3,176 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 29,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 4,836 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 194.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,673,000 after buying an additional 48,355 shares during the period.

Shares of MEAR opened at $50.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.12. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.62 and a twelve month high of $50.17.

