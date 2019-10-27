Foundry Partners LLC Cuts Position in Anika Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ANIK)

Foundry Partners LLC lessened its stake in Anika Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ANIK) by 27.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,615 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 15,300 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Anika Therapeutics were worth $2,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 151.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 20,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anika Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $145,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 14,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 146.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Anika Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ANIK shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, First Analysis downgraded shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Anika Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

NASDAQ:ANIK opened at $73.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $748.00 million, a P/E ratio of 39.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 18.28, a quick ratio of 16.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Anika Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $29.01 and a twelve month high of $75.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.16.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $29.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.01 million. Anika Therapeutics had a net margin of 27.60% and a return on equity of 11.81%. Anika Therapeutics’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Anika Therapeutics Inc will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Anika Therapeutics news, Director Joseph L. Bower sold 1,994 shares of Anika Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $110,806.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,390,065.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Raymond J. Land sold 3,000 shares of Anika Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total transaction of $166,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,992 shares in the company, valued at $664,836.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,192 shares of company stock worth $800,681. 3.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides orthopedic medicines for patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutic products based on its proprietary hyaluronic acid (HA) technology.

