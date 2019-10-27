Foundry Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Foundry Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ICE. Park National Corp OH boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 153,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,225,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 33,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after acquiring an additional 6,074 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 77,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 89.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 3,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total transaction of $302,606.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.82, for a total transaction of $103,202.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,936 shares of company stock worth $12,977,342 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup set a $101.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. FIX assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, September 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, September 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.04.

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $91.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.72. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a twelve month low of $69.69 and a twelve month high of $95.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.50.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 31.85% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

