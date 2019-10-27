Foundry Partners LLC Has $521,000 Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Foundry Partners LLC lowered its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,323 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the second quarter worth about $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the second quarter worth about $50,000. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a $110.00 price target on Electronic Arts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.50.

In other news, insider Laura Miele sold 785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.25, for a total transaction of $73,201.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,077 shares in the company, valued at $1,219,430.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.07, for a total transaction of $855,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,774 shares of company stock valued at $5,609,608 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EA stock opened at $96.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.57. The stock has a market cap of $28.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.91 and a 1 year high of $108.80.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The game software company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $743.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.55 million. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 42.75%. Analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

