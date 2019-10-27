Foundry Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA)

Foundry Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) by 5.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Artesian Resources were worth $1,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARTNA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Artesian Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Artesian Resources by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Artesian Resources by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 36,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Artesian Resources by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 124,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,639,000 after acquiring an additional 27,163 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Artesian Resources by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.56% of the company’s stock.

ARTNA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Artesian Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Artesian Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th.

Shares of ARTNA opened at $36.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.53 million, a PE ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.09. Artesian Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $32.84 and a 1 year high of $40.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.24.

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.65 million for the quarter. Artesian Resources had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 17.52%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Artesian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%.

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services on the Delmarva Peninsula. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

