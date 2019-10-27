Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) Receives $41.89 Average Target Price from Analysts

Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.89.

FOXA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered shares of FOX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, July 1st. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of FOX in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of FOX in a report on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of FOX in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company.

Get FOX alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in shares of FOX during the third quarter worth $49,574,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of FOX during the third quarter worth $17,900,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of FOX during the third quarter worth $15,526,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of FOX during the third quarter worth $14,345,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of FOX during the third quarter worth $8,464,000. 55.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FOX stock traded up $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $32.41. The stock had a trading volume of 5,450,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,059,768. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.14. FOX has a 1 year low of $29.69 and a 1 year high of $41.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.32.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that FOX will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. FOX’s payout ratio is 17.49%.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

Further Reading: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.