Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.81.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FMS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. BTIG Research cut shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Redburn Partners restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE:FMS traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.78. 247,846 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,498. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. has a 1-year low of $30.99 and a 1-year high of $43.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.46.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FMS. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 9,624 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC purchased a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $285,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 21,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 163.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

