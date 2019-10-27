Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lessened its position in Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,935 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRPT. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Freshpet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $387,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Freshpet by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Freshpet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,884,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Freshpet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $428,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Freshpet by 1,364.8% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after buying an additional 45,147 shares during the period. 96.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Freshpet alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on FRPT shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Freshpet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $46.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Freshpet to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRPT traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.48. 229,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 360,960. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -336.53 and a beta of 1.07. Freshpet Inc has a 52 week low of $28.44 and a 52 week high of $53.88.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $60.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.59 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 6.23% and a negative net margin of 3.42%. Freshpet’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Freshpet Inc will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director J David Basto purchased 6,400 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.61 per share, with a total value of $247,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $915,867.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Freshpet Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Recommended Story: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.