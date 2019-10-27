FTB Advisors Inc. Acquires 183 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

FTB Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the quarter. FTB Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTR. Thomasville National Bank grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 2.9% in the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 28,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Ventas in the second quarter worth about $276,000. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 59.2% in the second quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 99,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,800,000 after purchasing an additional 37,000 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 88.1% in the second quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 53,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eii Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 6.5% in the second quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,951,000 after purchasing an additional 4,427 shares during the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ventas stock opened at $66.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $27.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.22. Ventas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.64 and a fifty-two week high of $75.40.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $983.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.43 million. Ventas had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 4.78%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a $0.7925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.89%.

In other news, EVP John D. Cobb sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total value of $725,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VTR shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Ventas in a research note on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine cut Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on Ventas in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ventas from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Ventas in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

