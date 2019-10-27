FTB Advisors Inc. Buys 1,102 Shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI)

FTB Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,382 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. G&S Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 50.4% in the third quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $68,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 311.0% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $50.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.31. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $46.64 and a 52 week high of $51.43.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

