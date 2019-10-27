FTB Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

FTB Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 18.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. FTB Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HUN. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Huntsman by 225.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 18,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 13,129 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Huntsman by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,117,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,997,000 after acquiring an additional 22,381 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Huntsman by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 473,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,685,000 after acquiring an additional 218,389 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Huntsman during the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Huntsman by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 374,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,645,000 after acquiring an additional 76,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Huntsman from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Huntsman in a report on Sunday, August 11th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Huntsman from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Huntsman in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.17.

Huntsman stock opened at $23.28 on Friday. Huntsman Co. has a 12-month low of $17.33 and a 12-month high of $25.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). Huntsman had a positive return on equity of 18.68% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Huntsman’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Huntsman Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.1625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.46%.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

