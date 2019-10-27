FTB Advisors Inc. Has $177,000 Holdings in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP)

FTB Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. FTB Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 118.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 127.1% in the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 74.9% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on MCHP. ValuEngine downgraded Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. B. Riley set a $120.00 price objective on Microchip Technology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra set a $100.00 price objective on Microchip Technology and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Microchip Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.62.

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $93.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.18. The company has a market cap of $22.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.93. Microchip Technology Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.70 and a 52-week high of $101.35.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 6.79%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,437 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.60, for a total transaction of $304,518.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,610,570.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,937 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.60, for a total value of $171,618.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

Read More: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.