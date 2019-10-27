FTB Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

FTB Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,909 shares during the quarter. FTB Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter valued at $216,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 10.9% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter valued at $238,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 30.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter valued at $355,000. 7.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NVO opened at $54.19 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $128.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.58. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $41.84 and a 12 month high of $54.37.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.16% and a return on equity of 75.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novo Nordisk A/S has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.65.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

