FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) Stock Price Up 5.8%

FTS International Inc (NYSE:FTSI)’s stock price rose 5.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.78 and last traded at $1.64, approximately 704,666 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 601,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.55.

FTSI has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen cut FTS International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Citigroup reduced their price target on FTS International from $3.20 to $2.80 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on FTS International from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Bank of America cut FTS International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded FTS International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FTS International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.51.

Get FTS International alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.31 and a 200 day moving average of $5.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49. The company has a market capitalization of $169.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.69.

FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $225.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.09 million. FTS International had a return on equity of 130.74% and a net margin of 2.62%. FTS International’s revenue was down 54.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FTS International Inc will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of FTS International by 60.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in FTS International in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in FTS International by 20.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,207,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,674,000 after buying an additional 378,516 shares during the period. Benefit Street Partners LLC lifted its stake in FTS International by 56.7% in the second quarter. Benefit Street Partners LLC now owns 326,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after buying an additional 118,217 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in FTS International in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FTS International Company Profile (NYSE:FTSI)

FTS International, Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services in North America. Its services enhance hydrocarbon flow from oil and natural gas wells drilled by exploration and production companies (E&P), in shale and other unconventional resource formations. The company's wireline services primarily consist of setting plugs between hydraulic fracturing stages, creating perforations within hydraulic fracturing stages, and logging the characteristics of resource formations.

Read More: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for FTS International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTS International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.