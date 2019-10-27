FY2019 Earnings Forecast for Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Issued By SunTrust Banks

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks upped their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 22nd. SunTrust Banks analyst B. Jonas now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.73 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.70. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Boyd Gaming’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.00 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Desjardins upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.25.

Shares of Boyd Gaming stock opened at $26.98 on Friday. Boyd Gaming has a 52-week low of $18.98 and a 52-week high of $31.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.47 and a 200 day moving average of $26.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.17.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $819.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth $2,084,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 5,406 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth $409,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 17,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 4,251 shares in the last quarter. 67.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 13, 2019, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

