FY2019 Earnings Forecast for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Issued By Wedbush

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) – Equities researchers at Wedbush boosted their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report released on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $13.83 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $13.78. Wedbush has a “Buy” rating and a $980.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q1 2020 earnings at $4.04 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $5.39 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $4.52 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $18.43 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $5.48 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $6.86 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $5.88 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $24.05 EPS.

CMG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $845.00 to $890.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine cut Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $625.00 price objective (up previously from $525.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $779.03.

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $787.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $822.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $761.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.96, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.70. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12-month low of $383.20 and a 12-month high of $857.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 23.97% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.7% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 77.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 39 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.7% in the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 506 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.6% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 518 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.1% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 1,816 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CFO Jack Hartung sold 3,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $805.00, for a total transaction of $2,644,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,415,785. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Ells sold 28,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $802.66, for a total value of $22,992,195.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 183,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,352,322.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,367 shares of company stock valued at $91,008,264 in the last three months. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

