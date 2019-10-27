FY2019 EPS Estimates for Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:ABG)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks upped their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 22nd. SunTrust Banks analyst S. Benjamin now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $9.22 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $9.13. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Asbury Automotive Group’s Q2 2020 earnings at $2.47 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.41 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.43 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $9.59 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.75.

Shares of ABG opened at $102.93 on Friday. Asbury Automotive Group has a 12 month low of $61.47 and a 12 month high of $106.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.99 and its 200-day moving average is $87.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 34.57%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABG. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,477,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 504.1% in the third quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 10,859 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 21.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the third quarter valued at $23,730,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 140.5% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 9,707 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director Thomas C. Deloach, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.71, for a total transaction of $733,680.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,623,542.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP William Frederick Stax sold 424 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.35, for a total transaction of $38,308.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,972.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,324 shares of company stock worth $1,129,466 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

