Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.50 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing therapies for liver diseases and gallstones. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is based in Tel Aviv, Israel. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Laidlaw began coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.42.

Shares of GLMD opened at $3.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 25.69, a quick ratio of 25.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 2.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.02. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.42 and a twelve month high of $11.77.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.04. On average, analysts predict that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 796.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 4,626 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 132.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 8,414 shares during the last quarter. Delek Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% in the second quarter. Delek Group Ltd. now owns 24,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 34.7% in the second quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 45,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 11,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $420,000. 36.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is completed ARREST Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis.

