GameCredits Tops One Day Trading Volume of $16,490.00 (GAME)

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded 16.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 26th. GameCredits has a total market capitalization of $1.08 million and approximately $16,490.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, GameCredits has traded down 20.8% against the U.S. dollar. One GameCredits coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0155 or 0.00000170 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, HitBTC, Crex24 and Bittrex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.86 or 0.00622204 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00010733 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011016 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000891 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000270 BTC.

About GameCredits

GAME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2015. GameCredits’ total supply is 69,836,100 coins. The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here. GameCredits’ official website is gamecredits.com.

GameCredits Coin Trading

GameCredits can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitBay, Bittrex, Coinrail, Crex24, YoBit, Cryptopia, HitBTC, Poloniex, Livecoin and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GameCredits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GameCredits using one of the exchanges listed above.

