Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) Shares Acquired by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) by 0.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,699 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Gartner were worth $3,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Gartner during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gartner during the third quarter worth about $46,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Gartner by 114.8% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 348 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Gartner in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Gartner in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 95.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 1,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.75, for a total transaction of $249,979.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,237 shares in the company, valued at $3,724,659.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.04, for a total value of $53,216.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,630,590.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,499 shares of company stock valued at $601,805 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

IT stock opened at $146.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.53, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.24. Gartner Inc has a twelve month low of $120.89 and a twelve month high of $171.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 41.29% and a net margin of 5.43%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Gartner Inc will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IT. ValuEngine raised Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Gartner from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Gartner to $142.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.00.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

