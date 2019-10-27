General American Investors Co. Inc. Buys Shares of 209,683 Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN)

General American Investors Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 209,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,575,000. General American Investors Co. Inc. owned about 0.06% of Elanco Animal Health at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 196.7% in the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1,501.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000.

Shares of Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $26.87 on Friday. Elanco Animal Health has a one year low of $25.51 and a one year high of $35.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.07 and its 200 day moving average is $30.63. The stock has a market cap of $9.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 3.07.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Elanco Animal Health had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 4.69%. The company had revenue of $781.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.49 million. Elanco Animal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cleveland Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They issued a “positive” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.63.

In related news, major shareholder Dawei Li bought 1,384,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.05 per share, with a total value of $1,453,952.85. Also, Director Deborah Turner Kochevar bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.95 per share, for a total transaction of $27,950.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,497,497 shares of company stock worth $4,457,115. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. The company offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications; vaccines, nutritional enzymes, and animal-only antibiotics; and a range of food animal products used in ruminant and swine production.

