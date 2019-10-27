General Electric (NYSE:GE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Analysts expect General Electric (NYSE:GE) to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for General Electric’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the lowest is $0.10. General Electric posted earnings of $0.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that General Electric will report full-year earnings of $0.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for General Electric.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 10.64% and a negative net margin of 15.38%. The company had revenue of $28.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on General Electric in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Citigroup set a $14.00 target price on General Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.55.

In related news, Director Thomas W. Horton acquired 55,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.02 per share, with a total value of $498,336.96. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 55,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,336.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman H Lawrence Culp, Jr. acquired 331,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.04 per share, with a total value of $2,998,423.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 801,068 shares of company stock valued at $6,954,745. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,185,691 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $71,785,000 after purchasing an additional 28,949 shares during the last quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 149,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 1,903,454 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $19,986,000 after purchasing an additional 309,755 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 136,215 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 33,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BigSur Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,650 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. 59.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GE traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.00. 42,143,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,416,008. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $78.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.11. General Electric has a one year low of $6.66 and a one year high of $11.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

Further Reading: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on General Electric (GE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.