Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.17, Bloomberg Earnings reports.

Genocea Biosciences stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.48. 107,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,193. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.02 and its 200 day moving average is $2.99. Genocea Biosciences has a 52 week low of $2.24 and a 52 week high of $11.28. The company has a market capitalization of $64.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a current ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GNCA. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Genocea Biosciences in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Genocea Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Genocea Biosciences in a report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright set a $32.00 price target on Genocea Biosciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genocea Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.92.

About Genocea Biosciences

Genocea Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer vaccines. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, to recall a patient's pre-existing CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to tumor to identify antigens for inclusion in vaccines that are designed to act through T cell (or cellular) immune responses.

