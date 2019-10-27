Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $2.75 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.89% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Genocea Biosciences, Inc. is involved in developing vaccines. The company’s proprietary discovery platform consists of AnTigen Lead Acquisition System which designs vaccines that stimulate T cell immunity. Its product portfolio which are in different clinical trials consist of GEN-003, HSV-2 infections, GEN-004 and HSV-2 prophylaxis and malaria. Genocea Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on GNCA. HC Wainwright set a $32.00 target price on Genocea Biosciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Genocea Biosciences in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Genocea Biosciences in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Genocea Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.92.

Shares of GNCA stock opened at $2.48 on Friday. Genocea Biosciences has a 12-month low of $2.24 and a 12-month high of $11.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.99. The company has a current ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $64.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 2.45.

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.17. On average, equities analysts forecast that Genocea Biosciences will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNCA. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Genocea Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $526,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Genocea Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Genocea Biosciences by 271.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 24,587 shares during the period. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Genocea Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $392,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in Genocea Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $118,000. 55.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Genocea Biosciences

Genocea Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer vaccines. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, to recall a patient's pre-existing CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to tumor to identify antigens for inclusion in vaccines that are designed to act through T cell (or cellular) immune responses.

