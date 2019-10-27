Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) PT Set at €61.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €61.00 ($70.93) price objective on Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank set a €83.00 ($96.51) target price on Gerresheimer and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on Gerresheimer and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Independent Research set a €69.00 ($80.23) target price on Gerresheimer and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a €87.00 ($101.16) target price on Gerresheimer and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €81.00 ($94.19) target price on Gerresheimer and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €71.44 ($83.07).

Get Gerresheimer alerts:

Shares of ETR GXI opened at €71.55 ($83.20) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion and a PE ratio of 10.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €66.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €67.37. Gerresheimer has a 12-month low of €51.10 ($59.42) and a 12-month high of €74.80 ($86.98).

Gerresheimer Company Profile

Gerresheimer AG manufactures and sells specialty glass and plastic products primarily for the pharma and healthcare industry worldwide. It operates through three divisions; Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile prefillable syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Gerresheimer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerresheimer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.