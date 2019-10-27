GeyserCoin (GSR) Price Tops $0.0085 on Top Exchanges

GeyserCoin (CURRENCY:GSR) traded down 13.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 26th. In the last week, GeyserCoin has traded 27.8% higher against the dollar. GeyserCoin has a total market cap of $9,485.00 and approximately $8.00 worth of GeyserCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GeyserCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0085 or 0.00000092 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit and Crex24.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

YashCoin (YASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001650 BTC.

FinCoin (FNC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000113 BTC.

MagicCoin (MAGE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Catcoin (CAT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Metal Music Coin (MTLMC3) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

StarCash Network (STARS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Money ($$$) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

GlassCoin (GLS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000059 BTC.

RSGPcoin (RSGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00100025 BTC.

Grimcoin (GRIM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GeyserCoin Coin Profile

GSR is a coin. GeyserCoin’s total supply is 1,121,504 coins and its circulating supply is 1,121,484 coins. GeyserCoin’s official website is geysercoin.com. GeyserCoin’s official Twitter account is @GeyserCoin_Dev and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GeyserCoin

GeyserCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeyserCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeyserCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GeyserCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

