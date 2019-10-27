Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Sets New 1-Year High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $53.43 and last traded at $52.84, with a volume of 9910 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.07.

The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $299.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.20 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 5.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS.

Get Gibraltar Industries alerts:

ROCK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. BidaskClub lowered Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 12th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROCK. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Gibraltar Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Gibraltar Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 240.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,859 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Gibraltar Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Gibraltar Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $265,000.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Residential Products, Industrial and Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation. The Residential Products segment offers roof and foundation ventilation products and accessories, such as solar powered units; mail and electronic package solutions, including single mailboxes, cluster style mail and parcel boxes for single and multi-family housing, and electronic package locker systems; roof edgings and flashings; soffits and trims; drywall corner beads; metal roofing products and accessories; rain dispersion products comprising gutters and accessories; and exterior retractable awnings.

Featured Story: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Gibraltar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibraltar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.