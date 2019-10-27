Glencore (LON:GLEN) PT Set at GBX 310 by Royal Bank of Canada

Glencore (LON:GLEN) has been given a GBX 310 ($4.05) target price by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the natural resources company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 32.34% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on GLEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 270 ($3.53) target price on shares of Glencore and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 298 ($3.89) target price on shares of Glencore and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Barclays set a GBX 310 ($4.05) target price on shares of Glencore and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.66) target price on shares of Glencore in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 288.35 ($3.77).

Glencore stock opened at GBX 234.25 ($3.06) on Friday. Glencore has a twelve month low of GBX 188.51 ($2.46) and a twelve month high of GBX 343.60 ($4.49). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 239.88 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 266.27. The company has a market capitalization of $31.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.29.

Glencore Company Profile

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

